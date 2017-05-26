Maifest in Jacksonport Saturday & Sunday

The 45th annual Maifest in Jacksonport kicks off its two-day run Saturday at Lakeside Park. The celebration of Door County on the lake side of the peninsula offers a variety of activities for people of all ages. The big parade steps off at 10:30 Saturday morning. If you can’t make it Danny & Eddy Allen will be broadcasting the event live. Other activities include the juried art fair, fun and games for children, pony rides provided by the 4H Horse & Pony Project, a fun run/walk, music, food & refreshments and more! For a full schedule of events at Maifest in Jacksonport this weekend go to www.jacksonport.org/maifest

Maifest is sponsored by the Jacksonport Advancement Corporation, a non-profit committed to community benefit & enrichment.