Live Propane Fire Training for Gibraltar Fire Department

An emergency response, live propane fire training event is planned for 6PM on Tuesday, November 14th on County F near Fish Creek. The training activity, hosted by the Gibraltar Fire Department in partnership with the Wisconsin Propane Education and Research Council, is expected to include about 50 firefighters from the Gibraltar Fire Department and surrounding areas. Gibraltar Captain Adrian Murre says, at times during the training, area residents may see flames shooting 20 feet or more into the air. The training consists of classroom instruction on the physical properties of propane and a hands-on portion that includes five fire scenarios including a grill, forklift, bulk tank and propane terminal piping props. Certified instructors will conduct the training program. Propane will be provided by the Door County Cooperative.