Live Algoma a Finalist for Culture of Health Prize

The Live Algoma Coalition has been named as one of eleven finalists for the 5th annual Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Culture of Health Prize. The communities named as finalists were chosen from a list of more than 200 throughout the United States that demonstrated how they excelled in six different criteria. The prize honors communities that understand health is a shared value and everyone has a role to play in driving change. The guiding principle is that every community has the potential to improve and be a healthier place to live and thrive. The Live Algoma Coalition was created two years ago as a community health initiative. The winners will be announced in the fall. Prize winners are awarded a $25,000 cash prize and opportunities to share their story and lessons learned with the country. For more information on Live Algoma check out livealgoma.org