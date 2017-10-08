Listening Session for Sturgeon Bay Street Improvements Tuesday

Sturgeon Bay residents will have another opportunity to provide input to the information gathering being done by the ad hoc committee on funding for local street and infrastructure during a listening session Tuesday at 6:30PM. The session in the city council chambers will begin with a committee meeting followed by time set aside for citizen input. Committee chairman David Ward says about 45 minutes will be set aside for the listening session. Ward says those interested in commenting on the condition of city streets, improvements, city sidewalks and funding are invited to attend. The ad hoc committee on funding for local street and infrastructure is studying the condition of city streets, the street improvement cycle, city sidewalks and potential funding solutions for future improvements and will report their findings to the Sturgeon Bay City Council.