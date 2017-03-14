Lasee Discusses Sturgeon Bay Waterfront

State Senator Frank Lasee says he has taken no action to set in motion legislation in Madison that could clarify how filled-in waterfront property should be considered in the future. The status of the high water mark on Sturgeon Bay’s west side waterfront was the crux of a lawsuit brought by a group opposed to a proposed hotel. In answer to a caller’s question, Lasee says he’s taking a “wait-and-see” approach to the matter…

Lasee says, if asked, he will begin the process of developing such a bill…