Krohn’s Lake Park Vandalised

Recent vandalism at Krohn’s Lake Park in the Town of Pierce has led the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department to issue a warning that anyone caught purposely destroying property will be ticketed and could face arrest. The Kewaunee County Promotion and Recreation Department was contacted Thursday morning and told that numerous picnic tables were put into the lake, and garbage, including broken glass bottles was thrown around the property. Krohn’s Lake Park is a popular park for families, fisherman, and swimmers, but has encountered numerous acts of vandalism in the past, including graffiti and damage to the park entrance sign. The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to contact them immediately if you see any suspicious activity or spot something unusual. Anyone with information on this or any other acts of vandalism in the county is asked to call the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department at (920)-388-3100, callers can remain anonymous.