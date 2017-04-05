Kohnle Named as Recipient of Anne Kok Social Justice Award

The 2017 recipient of Help of Door County’s “Anne Kok Social Justice Award” is Amy Kohnle, Executive Director of the United Way of Door County. Kohnle received the award at Help’s annual meeting on Monday. In presenting the award, board member Paul Kok said he could think of no one more deserving than Amy, whose life’s work has mirrored the high ideals of social justice exemplified by his late wife. Kohnle, Executive Director of the local United Way chapter since 1999, has been instrumental in the success of initiatives that range from the AODA coalition to the partnership for children and families and sits on the board of directors of organizations like NAMI and Door-Tran. Past recipients of the award include Richard Egan, Karrie Anthony, Jane Stevenson, Shirley Senarighi, and Sandy Brown. Anne Kok was Executive Director of Help of Door County from 1985 to 1989 and was a member of its board of directors until her death in a traffic accident in 2008.