Kayaker Rescued by Boater Near Egg Harbor

A good samaritan helped a kayaker get out of the frigid waters of the Bay of Green Bay, about 300 yards off Frank Murphy Park near Egg Harbor, Monday afternoon. The call came in at about 4:15PM that the kayaker had tipped over several times and was heard calling for help. The man onshore took his 40-foot boat to the spot where the kayaker was located and helped him into the boat. Once on shore, the kayaker, who was wearing a life jacket and a spring wet suit, was checked out for hypothermia by emergency service personnel and released after it was determined that he was none the worse for wear.