Jacksonport Polar Bear Plunge Celebrating Another Year

The Jacksonport Polar Bear Club is working on the final preparations for its 31st annual plunge into Lake Michigan at 12 noon on January 1st. For the past three decades, club members have rung in the new year by taking an icy dip into Lake Michigan at Lakeside Park in Jacksonport. An estimated 500 or more swimmers could take the plunge on New Year’s Day, making the event one of the largest of its kind in America. The club started in 1986 with just one swimmer, JR Jarosh. Jarosh says everything seems to be pointing toward large numbers…

Jarosh says mild conditions are just one thing working in the event’s favor…