Investigation Continues After Car is Driven into Sister Bay Marina

An Oconto County woman died in an apparent drowning Saturday evening in Sister Bay. The 24-year old Sobieski woman was one of two occupants in a car that drove into the water at the Sister Bay Marina. The Door County Sheriff’s Department was notified at 9:58PM that a vehicle was in the water. Deputies arrived at the scene a minute later and found that a four-door car was submerged near the boat launch. Deputies helped a 24-year old De Pere woman out of the water and were told that another person was still in the car. Paramedics from Door County Emergency Services dove into the water and made two attempts to locate the second victim. However, they were stymied by the water temperature. A member of the Door County Dive Team arrived and located the victim who was brought to shore. Both victims were transported to Door County Medical Center where the Sobieski woman was pronounced dead. The other woman was treated at the hospital. Deputies and firefighters remained at the scene for several hours. Those responding included members of the Sister Bay/Liberty Grove, Ephraim, Gibraltar and Baileys Harbor fire departments, Northern Door First Responders, the sheriff’s department and reserves, Door County Emergency Services, and the Door County Dive Team. The incident remains under investigation.