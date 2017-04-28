Human Society Looking to Raise Over $100,000 in Challenge

The Door County Humane Society is counting on local support in a fundraising effort starting next Tuesday. April Delfosse, the humane society’s Communications and Development Coordinator, says, for the third year, the organization is enrolled in the Michelson Found Saving Pets Challenge…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/N535.mp3

Delfosse says this year a few anonymous donors have pledged to match the money raised locally, during the first week, up to $20,000…