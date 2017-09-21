Highway Department & Invasive Species Team Working Together

The Door County Highway Department is working with the Door County Invasive Species team to inventory, manage and monitor county right-of-way invasive species. Many invasive plants, such as phragmites and wild parsnip, have increased in both density and distribution this growing season due to to wet conditions. The partnership, fostered through the Door County Soil and Water Conservation Department, will provide the opportunity to include county right-of-ways in the county invasive species strategic plan, develop and implement a management plan for the priority right-of-way invasives, hire licensed/certified applicators on an annual basis to effectively treat the species, and cut back on a major pathway of spread in Door County. Keeping invasive species from becoming established now can save thousands of dollars in control and mitigation costs in the future.