Highway 57 Work Breaks for Winter in Northern Door

The Department of Transportation reports that work on the Highway 57 project, between Baileys Harbor and Sister Bay, wrapped up for 2017 after the contractor finished punchlist items this week. Starting in the spring of next year, work will include milling off and resurfacing existing asphalt pavement, shouldering, and pavement marking. The plan is to complete road construction in June of 2018. Work on the 7.95 miles of Highway 57, from the County Q intersection to Canterbury Lane, comes with a price tag of $3,742,000.