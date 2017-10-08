Highway 57 Project Will Pause for Fall Fest

With Fall Fest in Sister Bay scheduled for this weekend, crews working on the Highway 57 road project, between Baileys Harbor and Sister Bay, will be hoping to get as much done as they can by mid-week. Last week, the contractor removed falsework and installed protective surface treatment and railing on the structure between Ahrens and Meadow Road. Asphalt was laid by concrete curb and gutter locations on Highway 57 between Sun Plaza Drive and Flint Ridge Road and grading and paving, along with the installation of beam guards, took place around the bridge structure.

This week, the contractor will finish installing beam guard and signs, landscaping around the structure between Ahrens and Meadow Road, and will open Highway 57 from the south to the north County Q intersection by Wednesday, October 11th. The $3.7 million road makeover is scheduled to be completed in June of 2018.