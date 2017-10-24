High Wind Warning In Effect

The National Weather Service Office in Green Bay has issued a HIGH WIND WARNING for Door County until midnight. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Kewaunee County until 7 PM.

Strong northwest winds will intensify this morning and continue into the evening. Sustained winds of 25 to 40 MPH are expected. A few gust as high as 60 MPH are possible mainly along the northern shore of the Bay of Green Bay and Washington Island.

Power outages are possible and driving high profile vehicles will also be difficult. Unsecured outdoor objects such as garbage cans and lawn furniture could be blown around.