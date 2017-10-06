Haunted Mansion is Now Open

The Haunted Mansion begins its 2017 run at the Quietwoods South Camping Resort near Brussels this weekend. Door County’s largest haunted attraction is open from 7 to 10PM on Fridays and Saturdays through October 28th. Sue Marchant credits her son, Mike, for the development of the haunted house and all of its scary sights at Quietwoods South…

Marchant says funds raised during the four week run of the Haunted Mansion are invested in programming at Southern Door Schools…