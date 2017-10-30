Haunted Mansion Caps off Another Successful Season

Despite weather conditions that weren’t always perfect, the Haunted Mansion had another highly successful season at Quietwoods South Camping Resort near Brussels. Sue Marchant says the fright-filled attraction with its corn maze, trail, bus ride, mansion and zombie paintball, operated for the final time in 2017 on Saturday. Marchant says there’s plenty of thank you’s to hand out…

The Haunted Mansion is a major fundraiser for the Southern Door School District. Last year, the northeast region’s favorite haunted attraction raised more than $41,000 for the school and its students. Over the years, the school district has received close to a quarter million dollars from the scary venue.