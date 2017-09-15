Harvest Fest in Sturgeon Bay Saturday

The annual Harvest Festival in downtown Sturgeon Bay Saturday pays tribute to the fall season with fun events throughout the day. During a recent visit to WDOR, Paige Funkhouser of the Sturgeon Bay Visitor Center talked about some of the day’s activities…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/N1229.mp3

New this year, “Chalk the Bay” where chalk art will be created at two locations. Funkhouser says artists Craig and Jamie Rogers will create a special chalk piece…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/N1230.mp3

Other fun events include a special appearance from the Milwaukee Bucks statewide tour showcase and Bucks first round draft pick DJ Wilson who will be on hand to sign autographs, art and craft vendors, live music by “Hot Off The Grill” and “Dow Jones.” Of course, there’s food and beverages available at several locations. The Harvest Festival is sponsored by the Sturgeon Bay Visitor Bureau.

The 17th annual Sturgeon Bay Street Art Auction is only hours away and it won’t be long before more than two dozen decorated benches leave their current home at Martin Park. The fundraising event for the Sturgeon Bay Visitor Center and the artists themselves begins Saturday at 5:30PM. Pam Seiler, Executive Director of the local tourism agency, says, besides the creative art work, there is a local connection to all of the benches…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/N1212.mp3

Seiler says, for the most part, there is no order to the way that the benches are auctioned off…