Habitat for Humanity Does More Than Build Homes

The Door County chapter of Habitat for Humanity has had a nearly 25-year track record of successfully building homes for low-income families in Door County. In fact, the organization based in Sturgeon Bay will soon embark on the construction of home number 40 in Sturgeon Bay. Another program provided locally by Habitat, “A Brush of Kindness,” has been around for a half a dozen years. Executive Director David Van Dyke says close to 30 projects, from painting to home repairs to building ramps, have been completed since 2011. Van Dyke talks about another project completed because of the program…

Van Dyke says the program also works in whole neighborhoods…