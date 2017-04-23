Growing Older in Door County Report May 9th

A final report on “Growing Older in Door County” will be released by the Door County Community Foundation on Tuesday, May 9th at Hope United Church of Christ in Sturgeon Bay. “Discuss Door County” is the banner under which the foundation listens to the community. Throughout 2016, the community gathered together to share its aspirations and visions as we grow older. The final report is an outgrowth of that work. The Door County Community Foundation will enhance the presentation of its report by unveiling artwork created by local artists. The event will run from 5-7PM. Those who hope to attend are asked to reserve a spot by calling 746-1786 or emailing RSVP@givedoorcounty.org

For more information go to www.doorcountycommunityfoundation.org/discuss-door-county