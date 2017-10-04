Grass Fire Near Brussels Tuesday Afternoon

Members of the Brussels-Union-Gardner Fire Department spent about an hour and a half fighting multiple grass fires near the Brussels hill Tuesday afternoon. Assistant Fire Chief Jim Wautier says the initial call indicated that there were three small fires in an area off the highway between County H and School Road…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/N1285.mp3

Wautier says there was concern for a time that the fire might spread to a wooded area…