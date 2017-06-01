Grain Elevator Closed Due to Health Concerns

The old grain elevator on Sturgeon Bay’s west side waterfront has been closed by order of Fire Chief Tim Dietman. On May 26th, Dietman issued a notice of emergency action for what is known as “the granary” at 92 east Maple Street. After inspecting the building, Chief Dietman determined that it contains “respiratory and human health hazardous substances which render it unsafe for human habitation or occupancy”…

Door County Sanitarian John Teichtler was brought in to inspect the grain elevator and he concluded the building was a human health hazard due to respiratory illness…

Chief Dietman says the next step in the process is up to the city…