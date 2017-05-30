Governor Walker Visits Sevastopol School

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker visited Sevastopol School in Institute Tuesday, responding to a letter from the district’s Destination Imagination program requesting the visit. During his time at the school, the governor saw two DI skits and a puppet show and took part in a discussion featuring a peer leader group and Sevastopol’s valedictorians. Walker also presented the district with a certificate recognizing its track record of educational excellence. Afterwards, he talked about the effort to provide educational funding for schools like Sevastopol…
Governor Walker also commented on education and jobs, not only job creation, but the need to fill the ones that are already available…
During a short news conference, Governor Walker provided his views on topics like the state budget, transportation, the future of educational funding and drug testing for medicaid recipients.