Gas Line Project Will Close Portion of 4th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay

Over the course of the next three weeks, a crew from Wisconsin Public Service will be installing gas lines on north 4th Avenue, from Florida to Delaware Street in Sturgeon Bay. Monday through Friday, from 7AM to 5PM, while the work is ongoing, intermittent road closures are anticipated and traffic will not be allowed through. Motorists are asked to use caution when in any area where roadwork is taking place. Any questions about the work and the closures should be directed to this number 746-2912.