Funkhouser to Join DCEDC in September

The Door County Economic Development Corporation has announced that Paige Funkhouser will be joining the public/private agency in Sturgeon Bay in September as Economic Development Manager. Funkhouser is currently the Events and Promotions Director for the Sturgeon Bay Visitor Center. A California native, she came to Door County in 2003 when she joined the Door County Advocate as a reporter. Funkhouser has also held tourism-oriented positions in Fish Creek and Sister Bay. A graduate of the University of California/Santa Cruz with a degree in literature and journalism, she also has experience in marketing, public relations and community development.