Four Rescued From Overturned Catamaran Wednesday

Four people were rescued from the water after a catamaran overturned north of the Beach Harbor Resort near Potawatomi State Park Wednesday afternoon. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department was contacted shortly after 2PM that there were several people in the water. The department’s Marine One was launched and the crew learned that a good samaritan had picked up two of the four people in the water and the others were on the overturned vessel. They were picked up and the others were transferred to Marine One. The party of four said they were cold, but none the worse for wear. Before heading to shore, the firefighters were told the propeller on good samaritan’s 38-foot boat was fouled by a rope. He was towed to shore. The Sturgeon Bay fire boat cleared the scene at about 3:30PM.