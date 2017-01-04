Four Contested Races for Sturgeon Bay City Council

All of the seats up for election on the Sturgeon Bay City Council will be contested in April. And, because two incumbents decided not to seek re-election, there will be a change in the makeup of the body. Here’s the breakdown…

District One

Incumbent Kelly Catarozoli faces the challenge of former alderman Dan Wiegand.

District Three

Incumbent David Ward, who was appointed to the position with the resignation of Ed Ireland, is seeking a two-year term. Martha Scully Beller is trying to win a council seat for the second time.

District Five

Judy Dobbins and Brian Peterson will square off for the seat currently held by Jerry Stults. Stults has filed a certificate of non-candidacy.

District Seven

Will Gregory decided not to seek re-election. Joe McMahon and Laurel Hauser have indicated that they would like to serve.