Forum on Invasive Plants & Animals Thursday at Crossroads

Members of the Door County Invasive Species team and local landowners will share information about initiatives in the county to combat invasive plants and animals at a forum on Thursday, October 12th, from 9AM to 12:30PM, at Crossroads at Big Creek in Sturgeon Bay. These initiatives include local ordinances, 50/50 grant and cost-share programs, volunteer resources and equipment loan program, invasive control in right-of-ways and more. There will also be time set aside to network with professionals and fellow landowners and share ideas about working together to combat invasive species. To learn more about the forum, contact the Door County Soil and Water Conservation Department at 746-2363.