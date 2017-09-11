Foreign Exchange Informational Meeting Wednesday

High school students and their parents are invited to learn more about the life of a foreign exchange student at the Rotary Youth Exchange information meeting on Wednesday, September 13th. The meeting at the Sturgeon Bay Library 107 South 4th Avenue begins at 5:30PM. Rotary Youth Exchange is targeted at high school aged students who will be between the ages of 15 and a half and 18 and as half on August 1st of 2018 and are interested in living and studying abroad. Local Rotary Club representatives will outline specifics of the 11-month exchange program, including rules, expectations, financial obligations and the application process. Interviews for all interested students are tentatively scheduled to follow on Wednesday, September 20th. For more in formation, contact Barb Herdina at 1-920-737-5996.