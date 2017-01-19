Fire Damages Sturgeon Bay Law Firm Tuesday

A fire on Tuesday did smoke damage to the building that houses the Pinkert Law Firm in Sturgeon Bay. City fire fighters were paged out at 7:35AM to the law offices at 454 Kentucky Street when an employee smelled smoke. She went downstairs to find the source and found smoke and a charred door. The fire was confined to a storage room in the basement and was probably caused by a dehumidifier in the room. The fire itself apparently burned out due to a lack of oxygen within the concrete room. Fire fighters used about 30 gallons of water to douse the smoldering paper and then ventilated the building. Four trucks and 11 firefighters were involved and cleared the scene shortly after 10AM.