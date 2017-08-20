Fire At Shipwrecked Restaurant In Egg Harbor Sunday Morning

In less than week, a second Door County attraction has been severely damaged by fire. This time, the Shipwrecked Restaurant and Brew Pub in Egg Harbor sustained significant damage in a blaze Sunday morning. The first units on the scene found the segment of the building housing guest rooms fully engulfed in flames. Housekeeping staff discovered the fire in a guest room and attempts to put it out with fire extinguishers proved unsuccessful. In responding to the call, the Egg Harbor Fire Department set up staging area off Church Street and called in mutual aid. Highway 42, between County Trunk “T” and “E”, was closed to traffic. After the majority of the blaze was out, firefighters spent time working on hot spots on the second floor of the historical building that has had several makeovers over the years. No injuries were reported. It appears that the fire started in one of the guest rooms. An unconfirmed report indicated that the cause may have been electrical in nature.

Early Wednesday morning, the Danish Mill Bakery, Deli and Restaurant on Washington Island was severely damaged in a fire. The initial assessment points to an electrical problem near computer equipment as the cause.