Eileen Bohn Speaker Series Begins Saturday

The League of Women Voters of Door County begins its new Eileen Bohn Speaker Series with a program featuring the Executive Director of the United Way of Wisconsin on Saturday morning. The event will be held, from 9AM TO 12PM, at the Baileys Harbor Town Hall. When Eileen Bohn died in June of last year, her family made a generous donation to the local league chapter in her memory. The idea was to bring quality speakers to the county each year to talk on topics of importance to the league. Charlene Mouille, Executive Director of the United Way of Wisconsin, is the keynote speaker. She will be joined by a panel of representatives from five Door County agencies who will discuss the “ALICE” (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) project of the United Way. They will also provide a snapshot of county families and individuals who, though employed, struggle to support their families.