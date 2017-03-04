DOT Only Has One Door County Road Project Planned for 2017

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has released a tentative list of construction projects scheduled in the northeast region for 2017. The DOT indicates that only one road project is planned for Door County. In September, eight miles of Highway 57, from County Q in Baileys Harbor to Sister Bay will be resurfaced. The plan also calls for removal of the existing box culvert at Mudd Creek and replacement with a single span bridge. Other work includes culvert replacements, removal of roadside hazards, minor drainage improvements, beam guard replacement, permanent signing, and pavement marking. A detour will follow County Q to Townline Road to Highway 42. The work is expected to be completed in November. The DOT also plans to do deck sealing on bridges in a five county area, including Door County, during the summer of 2017. There will be shoulder and lane closures and night work at some locations is possible.