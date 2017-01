Some people may be confused about the work of the transportation services in Door County. They may be unsure how the two agencies, Door-Tran and Door-2-Door, differ. Kim Gilson, Door-Tran’s Volunteer Coordinator, explains how the transportation consortium operates…

Gilson says Door-Tran relies heavily on volunteer help to get the job done…