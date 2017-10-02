Door County Woman Killed in ATV Accident in Florence County

Authorities in Florence County, in far northeastern Wisconsin, are investigating the death of a 21 year old Door County woman in an all terrain vehicle accident Friday evening. According to friends, Ellie Helm, a sophomore at North Dakota State University, was visiting relatives near Long Lake when the accident occurred. She is the daughter of Don & Polly Helm of Door County Nature Works in Egg Harbor, and attended Gibraltar High School in Fish Creek. Authorities say Helm was driving the ATV when it collided with a tree. A passenger, 22 year old Justin Krause of Fish Creek, fell from the unit but was not seriously injured. Neither was wearing a helmet.