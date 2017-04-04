Door County Spring Election Results(Towns, Villages, School Board)

Baileys Harbor Town Supervisor(top 2)

Roberta Thelen – 193

Peter Jacobs – 173

Andy Stimers – 114

Walter D. Vail – 79

Gibraltar Town Chairperson

Dick Skare – 335

Brian Merkel – 151

Gibraltar Town Supervisor(top 2)

Dwayne W. Daubner – 332

Steven Sohns – 199

Write In – 180*

Brian Merkel – 162

Sevastopol Town Supervisor(top 2)

Linda Wait – 649

Tony Haen – 336

John Staveness – 312

Union Town Chairperson

Brian Renard – 198

David Jeanquart – 151

Union Town Clerk

Rena LaLuzerne – 197

Beth Hanson – 158

Washington Island Town Chairperson

John Rader – 236

Ronald Overdahl – 161

Washington Town Supervisor(top 2)

Lawrence Kahlscheuer – 272

Randall Sorensen – 238

Peter Nehlsen – 193

Valerie Fons – 21

Village of Egg Harbor Trustee(top 2)

Cambria Mueller – 110

Angela Lensch – 82

Robert Dickson – 53

Gibraltar School Board(top 2)

Fred Anderson – 989

Write In – 801*

Wendy Minten – 495

*Write in votes will need to be hand counted. Stephan Seyfer ran as a Write In candidate.

Sevastopol School Board(top 2)

Karen Brauer – 562

Jay Zahn – 544

Richard Weidman – 525

John J. Beck – 439

Southern Door School Board(top 3)

Pamela Parks – 1,231

Christopher Jackson – 1,203

Kim Starr – 1,180

Kim DeGrave Nowikowski – 1,102

Village of Egg Harbor Referendum

Yes – 96

No – 41

Shall the Village Code of Ordinances be amended to add a requirement that the Village Board of Trustees submit to the Village electorate a binding referendum for the approval of any capital expenditure of $1,500,000.00 or more prior to the execution of any contract for construction or purchase for a publicly financed project, which referendum shall provide the specific purpose, location and cost of the project. The Village shall not be precluded from exercising its role in the planning or design of the publicly funded project. The failure of the referendum shall preclude the Village from proceeding with the project.