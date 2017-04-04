Door County Spring Election Results(Towns, Villages, School Board)

Baileys Harbor Town Supervisor(top 2)
Roberta Thelen – 193
Peter Jacobs – 173
Andy Stimers – 114
Walter D. Vail – 79
Gibraltar Town Chairperson
Dick Skare – 335
Brian Merkel – 151
Gibraltar Town Supervisor(top 2)
Dwayne W. Daubner – 332
Steven Sohns – 199
Write In – 180*
Brian Merkel – 162
Sevastopol Town Supervisor(top 2)
Linda Wait – 649
Tony Haen – 336
John Staveness – 312
Union Town Chairperson
Brian Renard – 198
David Jeanquart – 151
Union Town Clerk
Rena LaLuzerne – 197
Beth Hanson – 158
Washington Island Town Chairperson
John Rader – 236
Ronald Overdahl – 161
Washington Town Supervisor(top 2)
Lawrence Kahlscheuer – 272
Randall Sorensen – 238
Peter Nehlsen – 193
Valerie Fons – 21
Village of Egg Harbor Trustee(top 2)
Cambria Mueller – 110
Angela Lensch – 82
Robert Dickson – 53
Gibraltar School Board(top 2)
Fred Anderson – 989
Write In – 801*
Wendy Minten – 495
*Write in votes will need to be hand counted. Stephan Seyfer ran as a Write In candidate.
Sevastopol School Board(top 2)
Karen Brauer – 562
Jay Zahn – 544
Richard Weidman – 525
John J. Beck – 439
Southern Door School Board(top 3)
Pamela Parks – 1,231
Christopher Jackson – 1,203
Kim Starr – 1,180
Kim DeGrave Nowikowski – 1,102
Village of Egg Harbor Referendum
Yes – 96
No – 41
Shall the Village Code of Ordinances be amended to add a requirement that the Village Board of Trustees submit to the Village electorate a binding referendum for the approval of any capital expenditure of $1,500,000.00 or more prior to the execution of any contract for construction or purchase for a publicly financed project, which referendum shall provide the specific purpose, location and cost of the project. The Village shall not be precluded from exercising its role in the planning or design of the publicly funded project. The failure of the referendum shall preclude the Village from proceeding with the project.