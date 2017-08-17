Door County Sheriff’s Department Welcomes “Gent” to Department

The effort to add a K9 unit to the ranks of the Door County Sheriff’s Department moved closer to reality with the arrival of the four-legged member of the unit. Chief Deputy Pat McCarty says the two year old German Shepherd comes to Door County from his home in Germany…
McCarty says the new team will be involved in some preliminary schooling on tracking skills in Menominee before heading to New Mexico and seven weeks of training…
If all goes well, the new K9 unit will begin fulfilling its duties in November.