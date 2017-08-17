Door County Sheriff’s Department Welcomes “Gent” to Department

The effort to add a K9 unit to the ranks of the Door County Sheriff’s Department moved closer to reality with the arrival of the four-legged member of the unit. Chief Deputy Pat McCarty says the two year old German Shepherd comes to Door County from his home in Germany…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/N1070.mp3

McCarty says the new team will be involved in some preliminary schooling on tracking skills in Menominee before heading to New Mexico and seven weeks of training…