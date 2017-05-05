Door County Ranks 7th in Visitor Spending

Visitor spending in Door County was up 15 million dollars in 2016, according to information released by the Door County Visitor Bureau. Travelers to the Door Peninsula spent $347.8 million last year, an increase of 4.5% from the $332.8 million spent in 2015. The visitor spending locally supported 3,178 jobs and $75.1 million in labor income. Visitor spending also generated $37.5 million in state and local taxes, an increase of $1.4 million when compared to the dollars spent in 2015. Jack Moneypenny, President and CEO of the county tourism agency, said the annual economic impact figures continue to show how vital the travel industry is to the state and Door County. He noted that the county has seen eight consecutive years of visitor spending growth, bringing with it, positive impacts locally. Door County moved up to a seventh place ranking for visitor spending among Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Milwaukee county tops the list.