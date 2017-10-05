Door County K9 Unit Training in New Mexico

Posted on October 5, 2017 by Roger Levendusky

The Door County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that Deputy Matt Tassoul and his canine companion, Gent, are working on their third week of training in New Mexico. Tassoul, a 12-year veteran of the department, and his two year old German Shepherd partner, are expected to be in Albuquerque for six and a half weeks. After it was determined that the sheriff’s department needed a canine unit, fundraising has provided the dollars needed to bring Gent from Germany to Door County and pay for training. A foundation has been set up to provide the resources needed for department programming like the K9 unit, Chop and Shop With a Cop, and the DARE program.

