Voting continues online in a competition to determine what is Wisconsin’s best attraction. Door County is currently in third place in the voting sponsored by USA Today and Ten Best, trailing Olbrich Botanical Gardens and Circus World. Jon Jarosh of the Door County Visitor Bureau says voting is open until Monday, August 28th. USA Today and Ten Best will be promoting the winners. To vote, go to

www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-wisconsin-attraction