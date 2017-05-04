Door County Half Marathon is Saturday

The Door County Half Marathon and Nicolet Bay 5K races at Peninsula State Park Saturday have been filled to capacity. Almost 2,700 participants are signed up for the tenth running of the race, which starts and ends near Nicolet Bay. Nearly 90% of the participants are coming from outside Door County, giving the peninsula a much needed early-season business boost. Nearly 200 volunteers will be spread throughout the confines of Peninsula State Park, helping the runners as they navigate the challenging courses. Spectators are welcome and encouraged to use the shuttles which can be boarded at Gibraltar School and the Skyway Drive-in. The half marathon starts at 10AM, the 5K at 10:15AM. This reminder, access to the Nicolet Bay boat launch at Peninsula State Park will be limited Saturday due to the runs. Boaters and fishermen will have limited access to the boat launch until 8AM and no access to the launch from 8AM TO 2PM.

For more information about the Door County Half Marathon & the Nicolet Bay 5K go to doorcountyhalfmarathon.com