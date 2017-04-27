Door County DARE Students Going to Brewers Game

When the Brewers take on the Atlanta Braves at Miller Park Saturday, a contingent from Door County will be cheering on the Milwaukee ball club. The group, students in the “DARE” program, will be traveling to the game with their instructor Chris Neuville. Neuville, who is also the Juvenile Investigator for the Door County Sheriff’s Department, says the outing is an opportunity to interact with students outside of the classroom…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/N527.mp3

Neuville, who has been “DARE” instructor for more than a decade, says, besides being able to pass on some useful information to his students in a classroom setting, he really enjoys being able to meet and talk with them in the intervening years…