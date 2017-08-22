Door County DA Says Drug Court Could Work

It’s been a busy eight months for Door County District Attorney Colleen Nordin, but she has made the transition from defense attorney to DA. However, some some of the initiatives she would like to implement have had to be put on the “back burner.” Nordin says recent law enforcement efforts show that drugs and the drug trade are problems that need to be dealt with locally…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/N1096.mp3

Nordin believes that developing a diversion program will help those addicted to drugs find a way out of the rut they’re in. She says a drug court is one way to begin the recovery process…