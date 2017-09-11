Door County Civility Project Wins Friend of Education Award

A program in Door County that seeks to foster discussion in a respectful manner has been selected for one of the 2017 Five Friends of Education Awards which will be handed out on September 21st in Madison. The Door County Civility Project is a volunteer initiative working since 2013 to strengthen the culture of civility within homes, neighborhoods, workplaces, churches, civic organizations and government bodies in Door County. Beginning in 2015, Civility Project volunteers worked with the Southern Door School District staff to develop activities to promote the culture of civility within schools and prepare students for future civil engagement. Expected at the ceremony to accept the Friend of Education Award for the Door County Civility Project are Steve Bousley, Shirley Senarighi, Diane Slivka, and Patti Vickman.

For more information about the Door County Civility Project go to www.doorcountycivilityproject.org