Donations Being Sought for Door County K9 Unit

The Door County Crime Prevention Foundation was launched last week through the auspices of the Door County Community Foundation. Sheriff Steve Delarwerlle says the genesis for the foundation happened when he was first elected and saw the need for a K9 unit within the department…

Sheriff Delarwelle says K9 help has come from the state patrol, Brown County and the City of Kewaunee, putting Door County in the position of relying on departments that may not be able to respond immediately. The sheriff says the crime prevention foundation provides a mechanism where citizens can make donations toward the creation of a canine unit locally…

Delarwelle says the crime prevention foundation has a board of directors which determines how any funding will be applied. In this case, the advisors have given the “go-ahead” for the foundation to accept donations for the K9 unit which comes with an estimated start-up cost of just over $24,000. He explains the timeline for raising the needed funding…

Deputy Matt Tassoul is hoping to become the Door County Sheriff’s Department’s first K9 officer in about 30 years. Before that happens, the position has to be funded through donations, and the dog and its handler trained. Tassoul explains why he is interested in become a K9 officer…

Tassoul says the training will be extensive. He talks about the types of dogs that are trained…