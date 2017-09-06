Dogs Officially Allowed in Sturgeon Bay Parks

The Sturgeon Bay city ordinance related to dogs in parks has been revised to allow man’s best friend in all city parks with some restrictions. The city council approved the second reading of an ordinance change on the matter during its regular meeting Tuesday afternoon. The vote was five to two. The new language indicates that dogs may be in parks, but not on beaches, playgrounds, ballfields and ballfield areas and must be contained on a leash at all times. Alderman Rick Wiesner expressed his continued opposition to the idea…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/N1162.mp3

Wiesner was joined by Alderman David Ward. During discussion, it was pointed out that the council can determine exactly how it wants the ordinance administered at any time.