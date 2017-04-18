DNR Preliminary Ruling Says Hotel Site is Above High Water Mark

Based on a preliminary determination made by the Department of Natural Resources, a hotel on Sturgeon Bay’s west side waterfront is a distinct possibility, but development of the former grain elevator on the parcel is not. Sturgeon Bay City Administrator Josh VanLieshout says that assessment is based on correspondence received last week from the DNR. VanLieshout says the letter was in response to the city’s request for a map review related to the ordinary high water mark for a parcel slated for the proposed hotel…

VanLieshout says the state agency’s preliminary determination not withstanding, another part of the process is needed…

The city administrator says, whatever the final outcome, the planning phase for the waterfront is far from over…