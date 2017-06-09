Developer Pulls Out of Sturgeon Bay Waterfront Hotel Project

The developer of a proposed hotel on Sturgeon Bay’s west side waterfront is “throwing in the towel.” Bob Papke told WDOR News that “the project is over. I’m done. I invested enough”…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/N734.mp3

Attorneys representing Papke are also expected to act on a notice of claim related to the development. The notice of claim indicates that as early as 2013, the city was aware of concerns regarding the location of the ordinary high water mark on the parcel where the Sawyer Hotel was to be built. That issue precluded the city from conveying the clear title necessary to close the transaction…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/N735.mp3

Papke is seeking nearly $550,000 in damages, plus attorneys’ fees. Under state law, the city now has 120 days to respond. The Sturgeon Bay native says he “was looking forward to doing something positive for economic development efforts in the community, but there simply is no waterfront property legally available.”

For the full release click the link below:

Notice to File Claim nr 060917