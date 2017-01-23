Dense Fog Advisories In Effect

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a DENSE FOG ADVISORY, which is in effect until 10PM Monday, for Door County.

Dense fog will reduce visibilities to 1/4 mile or less, and at times down to a few hundred feet Monday afternoon into early Monday evening. Conditions should gradually improve later Monday evening and overnight.

The dense fog will create hazardous travel conditions due to poor visibilities.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has also issued a DENSE FOG ADVISORY, which is in effect until 10AM Tuesday, for the waters of Lake Michigan on the Door Peninsula from the Rock Island Passage down to Sturgeon Bay.

Visibility will reduce to 1 mile, down to less than 1/4 mile at times.