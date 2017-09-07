Decision on High Water Mark Not a Simple Task

Now it’s up to the Department of Natural Resources to decide where to put the line in the sand for a segment of Sturgeon Bay’s west side waterfront. After nearly four hours of testimony, DNR Presiding Officer Dan Helsel of Black River Falls thanked the folks who attended the declaratory hearing in the Jane Greene Room at the Sturgeon Bay Library Wednesday and said a decision on an ordinary high water mark for the former Door County Cooperative property would be forthcoming. Russ Rasmussen of Madison, Policy Advisor to the DNR Secretary, explained what the next steps in the process will be…

Determining the location of the ordinary high water mark, the line that specifies what is public and what is private land, is not a simple task. Rasmussen says a decision won’t be arrived at overnight…

During the hearing, the DNR representatives were bombarded with technical information, statements, history, maps, studies, personal accounts, unintended consequences and supposition. Rasmussen says the matter, though simple on the surface, is complicated…